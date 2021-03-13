How To Deposit Money From M-PESA To Cooperative bank

Transferring money from bank accounts to mobile money wallets like M-PESA can be described as quite easy depending on the apps and USSDs they provide. But it is quite surprising how much not many know how to do the reverse.

So, here’s how you can transfer your money from M-PESA to Cooperative Bank whether it’s your account or someone else’s:

Go to M-Pesa menu on your phone, select “Lipa na M-Pesa” Select “Paybill” Select “Enter business no.” Enter the 400200 as the Co-operative Bank business no and press “OK” Enter the Co-operative Bank account number you are transferring money to and press “OK” Enter amount i.e. amount you want to deposit and press “OK” Enter your PIN and press “OK” Confirm all the details are correct and press “OK” You will receive a verification window where you have 1 minute to verify that the details are correct, if correct, dismiss or ignore, if wrong, enter the number 1 and press OK to cancel the transaction You will receive a confirmation SMS from M-Pesa immediately. Co-operative Bank will then send you a confirmation SMS shortly.

How To Withdraw Cash From Coop Bank To M-PESA Via USSD