How To Create and Import Animated Stickers To WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly launching a new feature meant to allow users to import custom animated sticker packs. The feature is said to be rolling out in Brazil, India and Indonesia for WhatsApp version 2.21.3.19 or newer on Android and 2.21.31.2 or newer on iOS.

With this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to import custom animated stickers directly into the app which can then be used in chats. According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, if the feature isn’t available in the aforementioned countries, it may take about 24 hours to show up.

The report goes further to mention a third-party app called Sticker Maker (App Store | Google Play) which allows you to create static and animated sticker packs to be imported to WhatsApp. However, you should know that the app requires you to pay in order to import your custom stickers.

How To Create and Import Custom WhatsApp Stickers