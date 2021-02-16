There is no doubt to anyone that the future of music is streaming. In fact, many would argue that it is already too late to be using physical copies or even downloading music from unverified sources. To be fair, music streaming apps are gradually making their way into various markets across the world and even adjusting their prices for different audiences.

We have seen this even in Kenya where international streaming apps are lowering prices in a bid to attract as many users as possible. So, which are these apps that you can trust to satisfy your audiophile needs every day?

BoomPlay Music

Formerly labelled as Boom Player, BoomPlay Music currently brags of over 75 million monthly users, making it one of the fastest-growing music streaming apps in Africa. Perhaps this might also be thanks to the partnership the app has had with TECNO to have it as a default app on the company’s devices. But you’ve also got to give it to the company for the impressive growth rate that is associated with some of the app’s favourable features.

This includes affordable subscription plans, flexible payment options alongside other features. Subscription for access to contents can be made daily, weekly or monthly with options to pay using mobile money, PAGA, debit cards, and even airtime. Users can also purchase coins which are used for in-app purchases; these coins are transferable from one user to another.

Other than streaming music, users can also purchase albums and download them for offline play. The app is currently available for web and Android users on Google Play Store.

Mdundo

The name itself outrightly reveals that this is a Kenya-based music app that has been n the scene for a while now. Mdundo is also spread across several other African continents including Tanzania, Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Zambia and more.

Upon the first visit to the app, the platform will request you to key in your location and help select the best content suited. You also get a wide selection of content both local and international.

However, Mdundo isn’t as flexible as BoomPlay since it only offers monthly plans which cost $3 each month for access to premium and unlimited content. This translates to KES 199.

The service is available on the web and Android on the Google Play Store with over a million downloads.

Deezer

Deezer has been quietly growing in markets across the world and is now one of the biggest rivals to Apple Music especially in the Kenyan market.

With over 56 million tracks, you can be assured that you won’t be missing a thing when it comes to the latest albums and EPs. The app has gained traction following its free trial offerings. After the trial, users get to pay KES 330 per month, a price that was recently dropped for the Kenyan market.

The France-based streaming service also offers a Family Plan that costs $4.49 (KES 490) and Deezer HiFi that features 16 bit FLAC quality tracks for $4.49 a month. There is also a yearly package that costs $29.90 (KES 3,270) a year.

The app is freely available on the web, Android as well as iOS.

Apple Music

There is no doubt that Apple Music is the leader on this list. But the company has also been surprisingly trying to widen its presence in the Kenyan market and that’s for all of us to benefit. This was made clear with the adjustments to its charges so as to get in as many users as possible.

The service offers over 60 million soundtracks with timely updates of new albums and singles. Having offline tracks is also an option for your daily commuting needs.

The app’s algorithm also does well to compile a list of your favourite tracks depending on what you listen to frequently. Luckily, the list is automatically updated on a weekly basis.

Additionally, the prices per month reflect as follows:

Individuals now pay KES 319.17 Family package, with up to six members, =costs KES 532.66 University Students in Kenya now pay KES 159.05

The app is available on every platform including PC, Android and iOS.

Spotify is bound to make its way officially into the Kenyan market so we will be sure to update the list then. However, you can get access to the service if you have a VPN.