All that glitters isn't gold

Social media is constantly making me feel like I have a free subscription to a comedy house every time I’m feeling low. Yes, there are memes and funny videos to keep your heart jolly but sometimes, you just can’t make this stuff up. Take for instance this KPLC story.

If you have ever signed up for anything, you know how hard it can be to get the right name for yourself or your company. So when the opportunity presents itself to get the perfect name, you have to take it. Well, there’s a communications company in Dallas Texas that saw this rare opportunity and didn’t let it slide.

We used to have the username @KPL_Comms, but you'd probably do a happy dance like we did if you found out that @KPLC became available. I mean, how clean is @KPLC, right? … — KPL Communications (@KPLC) January 30, 2021

The funny part about this is that its name conveniently spells out KPLC. So now you see where I am going with this. They took the chance and renamed their Twitter handle, @KPLC, thinking everything would flow well. However, they seem to have fallen into an abyss of complaints.

KPLC: A case of Mistaken Communications

If you live or have lived in Kenya, you know our electricity providers are the Kenya Power and Lighting Company, better known as KPLC. Now contrary to their belief, their services are not considered ‘top tier’ by Kenyans. Thus, there are constant complaints to the company on Twitter since they tend to reply here faster.

Now when KPL Communications took this name, their account was flooded with complaints,

So, it would seem, based on the volume of notifications we've received after securing @KPLC… that we have often been confused with the Kenya Power & Light Company, a company that has apparently had a lot of trouble offering power (or light) to their clients… — KPL Communications (@KPLC) January 30, 2021

This is not the first time this is happening. Just last week an app went through the same when people could not tell the difference between them and Clubhouse (the communications app).

It’s unfortunate that most people do not check first before tagging an account if it is the right one. KPL Communications has since been receiving these tweets and complaints and are yet to change their name. I believe to them it is quite the bargain to have such a clean Twitter name.

However, it stands to face the test of time as to when they will get tired of the tweets because I know this is only the beginning. Kenyans have since taken to Twitter to inform KPLC of the mishap but the Kenyan company is yet to respond to the situation.

There embarrassment is now our embarrassment — Conflicted (@Kijiti_fupi) February 5, 2021

Until then, to be on the safe side, use the page @KenyaPower_Care lest your problems go unheard.