Best Streaming Devices And Where You Can Get Them in Kenya

Despite the numerous times we find ourselves streaming on mobile devices and PCs, there is no doubt that a bigger screen offers a different experience. Unfortunately, we cannot all be lucky enough to own smart TVs loaded with Roku or Android TV. But that does not mean that you cannot get to transform your TV into a smart TV. All that you need to ensure is that your TV has the correct connection ports including one for HDMI. If so, all that’s left is getting a streaming device be it a TV box or a firestick.
So, here are some of the streaming devices out there and the stores that you can easily get them from:
Amazon Firestick
Features
- Voice control via Alexa
- Built-in Chromecast to let you install apps.
- Dolby Atmos surround sound
- HDR 10+
- Endless entertainment- Access thousands of live TV, Free TV and streaming platforms.
Stores & Prices
Vivid Gold- KES 6,500 (Lite), KES 6,900 (4K)
Sweech- KES 6,499 (Regular)
Scartek- KES 8,999 (4K)
Avechi- KES 7,000 (Regular), KES 9,000 (4K)
Google Chromecast with Google TV
Features
- Built-in Google TV
- Voice control via Google Assistant
- 4K HDR
- Built-in streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube TV
- Access to Google Play Store
- Compatible with thousands of streaming apps
Stores & Prices
Vivid Gold- KES 13,000
*Ensure the one you get has built-in Google TV.
Xiaomi Mi Box S
Features
- Built-in Chromecast to install apps
- Runs on Android 8.1
- Voice control via Google Assistant
- Dolby Atmos + DTS Audio
- 2GB RAM, 8GB storage
- 4K HDR @ 60fps
Stores & Prices
Vivid Gold- KES 6,900 (4K Ultra HD), KES 13,200 (4K HDR)
Mi Store- KES 7,000
Scartek- 6,499 (4K Ultra HD)
Avechi- KES 11,000 (4K)
Apple TV
Features
- A8 Chip
- Voice Control via Siri
- 32GB/64GB storage variants
- Dolby Digital Plus 7.1
- HDR 10+
Stores & Prices
Vivid Gold- KES 25,000 (HD/32GB), KES 25,000(4K/32GB), KES 28,500 (4K/64GB)
Avechi- KES 27,399 (4K/32GB), KES 28,499 (4K/64GB)
1 Comment
I don’t why Kenyans sale apple products for too expensive.That would be the best streaming box with the all mentioned