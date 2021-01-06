Best Streaming Devices And Where You Can Get Them in Kenya

Despite the numerous times we find ourselves streaming on mobile devices and PCs, there is no doubt that a bigger screen offers a different experience. Unfortunately, we cannot all be lucky enough to own smart TVs loaded with Roku or Android TV. But that does not mean that you cannot get to transform your TV into a smart TV. All that you need to ensure is that your TV has the correct connection ports including one for HDMI. If so, all that’s left is getting a streaming device be it a TV box or a firestick.

So, here are some of the streaming devices out there and the stores that you can easily get them from:

Amazon Firestick

Features

Voice control via Alexa

Built-in Chromecast to let you install apps.

Dolby Atmos surround sound

HDR 10+

Endless entertainment- Access thousands of live TV, Free TV and streaming platforms.

Stores & Prices

Vivid Gold- KES 6,500 (Lite), KES 6,900 (4K)

Sweech- KES 6,499 (Regular)

Scartek- KES 8,999 (4K)

Avechi- KES 7,000 (Regular), KES 9,000 (4K)

Google Chromecast with Google TV

Features

Built-in Google TV

Voice control via Google Assistant

4K HDR

Built-in streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube TV

Access to Google Play Store

Compatible with thousands of streaming apps

Stores & Prices

Vivid Gold- KES 13,000

*Ensure the one you get has built-in Google TV.

Xiaomi Mi Box S

Features

Built-in Chromecast to install apps

Runs on Android 8.1

Voice control via Google Assistant

Dolby Atmos + DTS Audio

2GB RAM, 8GB storage

4K HDR @ 60fps

Stores & Prices

Vivid Gold- KES 6,900 (4K Ultra HD), KES 13,200 (4K HDR)

Mi Store- KES 7,000

Scartek- 6,499 (4K Ultra HD)

Avechi- KES 11,000 (4K)

Apple TV

Features

A8 Chip

Voice Control via Siri

32GB/64GB storage variants

Dolby Digital Plus 7.1

HDR 10+

Stores & Prices

Vivid Gold- KES 25,000 (HD/32GB), KES 25,000(4K/32GB), KES 28,500 (4K/64GB)

Avechi- KES 27,399 (4K/32GB), KES 28,499 (4K/64GB)