realme 7i: Honest Review. One Month and 100 Apps Later

Yes, I have a problem but I also have enough space for all the apps!!

I’ve had the realme 7i for exactly one month now and since our initial unboxing and review, somethings have kept their end of the bargain and some are really grinding my gears. Out of the box, the phone is worth the price, but one month and 100 apps later, does it hold up?

Let’s Take A Small Step Back: realme 7i Specifications

Let’s revisit the spec sheet. It’s quite a compelling phone on paper. You wouldn’t expect some of the specs on this phone especially at this price point. However, it’s 2020 so anything is possible:

Display: 6.5-inch 720p display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch 16MP selfie camera.

Processor: Snapdragon 662

Storage Capacity: 8GB RAM, 128GB

Four cameras: 64MP wide 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens 2MP macro lens 2MP depth sensor 16MP Front Camera

5000mAH Battery

To recap, these are the things we really liked; The design, the 90hz display, cameras, the battery performance and the storage. For things we didn’t like, that’s the bezels and 720p display.

One Month Later and…

Display

The 90Hz display is amazing. realme are really making a difference in the smartphone world with their displays. They are showing that everyone can and should enjoy a smooth 90Hz display on their phone. 90Hz display essentially gives you a smooth experience when using your phone.

This means you will be scrolling through your phone faster and opening apps quicker. Of course, this is also boosted by the storage and processor but you really feel the difference when you pitch it side by side to another phone. If anything I’d get this phone just for the 90Hz. I hate it when I swipe up and nothing swipes.

Unfortunately, when putting this phone against a phone with a 1080p display, you start to notice the colour differences. The blacks aren’t as punchy as you would like them too and neither are the contrasts. However, if it’s just you and your phone, you will not notice it.

Storage and Performace

You know how when you’re about to take a pic and your phone does the ‘insufficient storage, delete some items first’. Well you do not have to worry about that with this phone. I have downloaded over 100 apps (overkill I know) and I have taken a lot of pictures and videos with this phone already.

So far I have not had any issues. Half my storage is still free and it is not any slower. With 8GB RAM, the phone barely takes a hit usage wise.

Battery Life

There’s really not much to say about this. What they advertise is what they give. 5000mAh gets me through a day easily and I rarely have to remember to charge it. Even when I do, the fast charger in the box juices it up really quick.

My One Disappointment…

The more I use them, the more they hurt. The cameras are great but only when there is perfect lighting. When the sun is shining and the clouds are hovering seamlessly by. However, when you get indoors and in dark areas, the cameras take a tumble. But I guess that is the price you pay for the price you don’t pay:)

Also.. I never get used to those bezels.

And finally, to answer your question… Should you buy this phone? At this price, this is a phone we would recommend for a long term purchase.