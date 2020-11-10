The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) was given a go-ahead to add a service tax on purchases made by debit cards as the government looks to expand its streams of revenue collection.

The green light was given by the Court of Appeal on Monday 9th November giving the authority the right to tax charges made by banks to card companies.

The ruling was given in a case that had the KRA appealing against a ruling made earlier in favour of a local bank that had been protected from remitting royalties summed from interchange fees.

A three-judge bench overturned a ruling made by High Court Judge George Odunga and declared that a transaction fee paid by one bank to another is supposed to be taxed.

According to the judges, the tax should be executed owing to the fact a transaction between the banks is a professional service. The ruling is now set to impact customers who purchase commodities through the cards.

“We are persuaded that the evidence on record properly established that payments made to card companies were royalty and further interchange fees were for management services. Therefore both payments were subject to withholding tax,” appellate judges ruled.

This development comes briefly after KRA revealed a new tax on all digital businesses. Taxable supplies made through a digital platform shall include electronic services and downloadable digital content such as mobile apps, e-books and movies. This will also include subscription-based media like news, magazines, journals, music, podcasts and online gaming.

This means popular digital content and service providers such as Google, Apple, Amazon, Jumia, Netflix and Showmax will be affected.