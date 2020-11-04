Getting ultra-budget phones in this era is not an easy thing. This is especially because a lot of the demand nowadays goes to midrange devices that have a lot more to offer. We have even seen flagship smartphones become a hotcake in the Kenyan market. The high-end features alongside the prestige that they offer can get addictive even from a personal point of view.

Luckily, Safaricom shops have over the years been the champions for the neglected budget phones that to this day still have something to offer. They might not turn heads or even give a good user experience but they still do the job required. So, here are some of the best budget smartphones under KES 10k you can get on Safaricom shops across the country and on Masoko.

Neon Ray Pro- KES 5,599

Display: 5.5 inches

Memory/Storage: 1GB/16GB

Front Camera: 5MP

Back Camera: 5MP

Battery: 2500mAh

*Safaricom locked

Itel A23 Pro- KES 4,999

Display: 5 inches

Memory/Storage: 1GB/16GB

Front Camera: 2MP

Back Camera: 5MP

Battery: 2400mAh

Huawei Y5 Lite- KES 6,999

Display: 5.45 inches

Memory/Storage: 1GB/16GB

Front Camera: 5MP

Back Camera: 8MP

Battery: 3020mAh

Nokia C2- KES 7,699

Display: 5.7 inches

Memory/Storage: 1GB/16GB

Front Camera: 5MP

Back Camera: 5MP

Battery: 2800mAh

TECNO Pop 2x Plus- KES 7,699

Display: 6 inches

Memory/Storage: 1GB/16GB

Front Camera: 8MP

Back Camera: 5MP+8MP

Battery: 4000mAh

Samsung Galaxy A3 Core-KES 8,999

Display: 5.3 inches

Memory/Storage: 1GB/16GB

Front Camera: 5MP

Back Camera: 8MP

Battery: 3000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A01- KES 9,099

Display: 5.7 inches

Memory/Storage: 2GB/16GB

Front Camera: 5MP

Back Camera: 13MP+2MP

Battery: 3000mAh

Any further information about these devices and others can be found by visiting Masoko or Safaricom shops across the country.