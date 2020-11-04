Getting ultra-budget phones in this era is not an easy thing. This is especially because a lot of the demand nowadays goes to midrange devices that have a lot more to offer. We have even seen flagship smartphones become a hotcake in the Kenyan market. The high-end features alongside the prestige that they offer can get addictive even from a personal point of view.
Luckily, Safaricom shops have over the years been the champions for the neglected budget phones that to this day still have something to offer. They might not turn heads or even give a good user experience but they still do the job required. So, here are some of the best budget smartphones under KES 10k you can get on Safaricom shops across the country and on Masoko.
Neon Ray Pro- KES 5,599
Display: 5.5 inches
Memory/Storage: 1GB/16GB
Front Camera: 5MP
Back Camera: 5MP
Battery: 2500mAh
*Safaricom locked
Itel A23 Pro- KES 4,999
Display: 5 inches
Memory/Storage: 1GB/16GB
Front Camera: 2MP
Back Camera: 5MP
Battery: 2400mAh
Huawei Y5 Lite- KES 6,999
Display: 5.45 inches
Memory/Storage: 1GB/16GB
Front Camera: 5MP
Back Camera: 8MP
Battery: 3020mAh
Nokia C2- KES 7,699
Display: 5.7 inches
Memory/Storage: 1GB/16GB
Front Camera: 5MP
Back Camera: 5MP
Battery: 2800mAh
TECNO Pop 2x Plus- KES 7,699
Display: 6 inches
Memory/Storage: 1GB/16GB
Front Camera: 8MP
Back Camera: 5MP+8MP
Battery: 4000mAh
Samsung Galaxy A3 Core-KES 8,999
Display: 5.3 inches
Memory/Storage: 1GB/16GB
Front Camera: 5MP
Back Camera: 8MP
Battery: 3000 mAh
Samsung Galaxy A01- KES 9,099
Display: 5.7 inches
Memory/Storage: 2GB/16GB
Front Camera: 5MP
Back Camera: 13MP+2MP
Battery: 3000mAh
Any further information about these devices and others can be found by visiting Masoko or Safaricom shops across the country.
