WhatsApp Disappearing Messages are Live; Here’s How To Enable Them

The new Disappearing Messages feature from WhatsApp is live. It is letting users make their messages disappear from chats after seven days. The feature works for both individual chats and group conversations.

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages

It’s similar to the Telegram disappearing messages feature but with less control.

With this, if a user does not open Whatsapp in the seven-day period, the message will disappear.

However, the feature won’t work for forwarded messages.

WhatsApp will also not prevent users from copying and saving the content from the disappearing messages.

You cannot alter the timeline, it’s set at 7 days.

“There, however, is no option of customizing the time frame after which the messages will be deleted.”

How to Enable or Disable Disappearing Messages

Once the feature is rolled out to users, you will be able to turn disappearing messages on or off using the following steps:

Open the WhatsApp chat and then tap the contact’s name for whom you want to turn on or off the disappearing messages feature. Now, tap the Disappearing Messages option. If prompted, tap Continue. Select On/ Off as required.

To turn the feature on or off in a group chat, the steps are the same, but instead of tapping on the contact’s name, you’d be tapping on the group’s name.

WhatsApp also notes that the new feature won’t affect messages you previously sent or received on the instant messaging app. Also, in case a user doesn’t open WhatsApp within the seven-day period, the preview of the disappearing message may still be displayed in notifications until the app is opened. However, the message won’t be available in the chat.

If you have not received the update, the rollout should be coming to you soon.