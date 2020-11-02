Here’s How To Factory Reset Your Windows 10 PC

Your Windows 10 PC acting up might be signs from the machine for you to make a tune-up. Alternatively, you might also just need to clear out all that new PC junkware using Microsoft‘s Refresh Windows tool.

If your software issues escalate further than that, then the best possible solution might be time to reset the PC to its factory settings. But before choosing the nuclear option, you need to ensure that you back up your important files before the big reset.

Once all that is done you will need to follow these steps: