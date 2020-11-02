Here’s How To Factory Reset Your Windows 10 PC

Your Windows 10 PC acting up might be signs from the machine for you to make a tune-up. Alternatively, you might also just need to clear out all that new PC junkware using Microsoft‘s Refresh Windows tool.
If your software issues escalate further than that, then the best possible solution might be time to reset the PC to its factory settings. But before choosing the nuclear option, you need to ensure that you back up your important files before the big reset.
Once all that is done you will need to follow these steps:
- Click the Start Menu and select the Settings gear icon located in the lower left. You can also select the Settings app from the app list.
- Under Settings, click Update & Security to continue.
- Click the Recovery tab and select Get Started under Reset this PC. If you’re looking to recover your instance of Windows 10 from an external source, you may want to look into a Recovery Drive.
- Selecting Reset this PC will give you two options to choose from. You can either choose to keep your personal files and only remove downloaded apps and settings, or you can wipe everything and start from scratch. Each choice will also give you an additional setting to change.
- If you choose Keep my files, apps and settings will default to what they were when the PC was brand new.
- If you click Remove everything, there’s also a way to remove your personal files while saving apps and settings. Click the Change settings link and toggle the Data erasure option to on.
- Finally, click Reset to actually commit. Your PC will restart and after several minutes, it will boot back up again. You will then notice that the system has erased everything that you had selected.
