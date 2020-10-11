Tragic Tales of Kenyans Being Scammed on Jiji Kenya

What would you do if you found your car on sale?

As I was skimming through the Streets of KE Twitter, I came across a tweet depicting the scam artistry that is Jiji Kenya. For those who may not know, Jiji Kenya is an online selling platform formerly known as OLX. Personally, I have never bought anything from Jiji or OLX for that matter but the stories here are worth taking note of.

They include carefully planned schemes, scams, highway robbery and all the underground shenanigans you can think of. I took the liberty to section off the best ones that will make you think twice before ordering or selling on this site again.

Jiji Kenya Scams

A while back, OLX rebranded to Jiji Kenya. This move was arrived at as the company attempted to improve its customers buyer and seller experience. However, since then there have been claims and reports of clients and sellers being scammed of their money and possessions. Here’s where the thread begins;

OLX rebranded to jiji Kenya. Ukienda kubuy or kuuza kitu hiyo site, a professional con will assign himself to you and if you don't understand the rules of the game utatii my friend. — 𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐉𝐀 (@iamjoseh_) October 3, 2020

From here on it was pretty much free-falling stories of customer and seller encounters. Here are the horror stories as a result of Jiji Kenya;

iPhone X Sale Goes South

In this episode of sales gone wrong, @wandech narrates the story of how a con artist made away with KES 40,000 when he tried to sell his beloved iPhone X.

So I was selling my iPhone X on OLX, this guy calls me and tells me we meet at Mama Lucy so that he can see it. He has his brother and they're in a hurry. They were headed to town. So nikaenda mama Lucy tukapatana alafu tukaishia Umo kwa Keja yangu aone place nastay…. — Chocolate Dzaddy (@wandech_) October 3, 2020

In this case, we learn that you should not give the goods before the money is seen and you should not take them home. Unfortunately, even in public areas, no one is safe.

Car sale turns into a murder story

My friend selling his car was murdered by people that he met on OLX. Abducted from a supermarket parking lot where they had agreed to meet to view the car. — Mike Musa (@MusaMMike) October 4, 2020

Finding your car on sale

Imagine you are looking for something to buy on Jiji and then you find your car on sale? This happened to one Moryn Mwende and her reactions to the whole ordeal are exemplary.

u can say that again, decided to visit jiji to see market price ya mark x , only to find my car on sale,,, called the seller n told him i was intrested, he says the car is wit wife at home n gave me wife's number…. — Moryn mwende (@moryn555) October 4, 2020

Now that we have a base, let’s look at the scam artists common traits as told by Chris Sambu when they came after him during a sale;

Characteristics of the CONS : fake accent i.e British,pure swahili sanifu,somali swahili or hindian swahili. 2. Purchase night late evening 3. Too many timely calls 4. Co-ordination to know where you live 5. Over 200% confidence — CHRIS SAMBU (@the_sambu) October 3, 2020

A few tips to never forget

Always check and test the item before you buy them

My wife ordered a phone through Jiji, the delivery guy comes and insists she must pay before viewing, she rejected the order and wrote to Jiji. They send another guy, same story. Solution: check items on the site and physically look for the shop in town. — King Daddy (@tittoo1) October 4, 2020

Never take them to your humble abode. Meet in a public place and with a third, fourth and fifth party if possible.

I've bought like 5 phonew uko, 3 ikiwa OLX na 2 after rebranding…

rule no1 never carry cash!

Rule 2, act stupid but suspicious

Rule 3, never meet in a private place

Rule 4, never go solo

Rule 5, be the one to decide where you meet, usimfwate blindly akikushow mpatane — MR Was Removed (@AlecksKin) October 4, 2020

If possible, you may also want to buy goods that are attached to a physical shop.

Make sure the product is attached to a physical shop.

If buying from a private seller (mtu binafsi) employ evasive maneuvers. Public meeting. No cash. Pay once you have cash in hand. Take a friend with you.

Be careful. — Leriwanka (@leriwanka) October 4, 2020

Tell us about your encounters?