WhatsApp is Down. Twitter Reacts

At around 2330 hrs on Tuesday night, the Facebook-owned WhatsApp went down. Users around the world were unable to send or receive messages on the messaging app. The funny thing about this mishap is how many people use Twitter to confirm if WhatsApp is actually down.

Everyone running to Twitter to confirm if he/she is the only one struggling with sending WhatsApp messages #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/jIvMvuhE1z — Victor Kagarama (@VictorKagarama) July 14, 2020

WhatsApp Down, Twitter Saves

One of the most annoying things to see on your phone…besides that Diego Chuene person who always tweets “hit like if…” 🚮 WhatsApp though😔 pic.twitter.com/8CS9nhV4Bm — Vuyolwezizwe (@o_lwezizwe) July 14, 2020

At the time, affected users saw a message stating WhatsApp is “connecting” to the service when trying to send a message. For some of us, it was the dreaded pinwheel that suggests your message has not been delivered.

I know I wasn’t the only one who had to restart their phone to check if the problem was #WhatsApp or their phone connection pic.twitter.com/oFNWzNRb5T — Zamancube (@Zama707) July 14, 2020

Regularly when this happens, you switch from WiFi to data. You turn off and reset your phone and do hundreds of things trying to take the blame away from WhatsApp.

Unfortunately, none of these tactics solved the problem. Thus, thousands of people flocked to Twitter to find out if they were the only ones affected. It’s not clear what the cause of these outages has been, WhatsApp is yet to even say anything in regards to the outage. However, past outages have been attributed to configuration errors on their servers.

The issue was resolved within 5 minutes but the topic was already trending on 3rd place within this short amount of time. According to the tweets, it looks like checking Twitter and confirming it on Gadgets Africa is the best way to know if WhatsApp is really Down.

Here are some of the tweets from all over the world showing you just how much of an issue this was.

Whatsapp is down, stop restarting your phone! pic.twitter.com/a7KqJWJd5L — A meer (@Ameer_toits) July 14, 2020

I have never seen twitter trending on WhatsApp but in few minutes you will see WhatsApp trending here pic.twitter.com/cx7nZHJFxN — Morwa Sekhukhune (@Danzzy_Daniel) July 14, 2020

WhatsApp users coming to twitter because WhatsApp is down#WhatsAppDown#Master

pic.twitter.com/mMyHHMT8JC — Robin Robert ™ (@Peace_Brw) July 14, 2020

Others were already looking into their not so active futures: