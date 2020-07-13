Some of The Best Counter-top Microwaves You Can Buy In Kenya for Under 20K

Getting the perfect microwave is a dream come true in most homes. Getting that seamless look in your home with all your appliances always looks better than most. In this article, I’ve looked at the glass back microwave oven grills that still look great at an affordable price. They range from different brands and it’s up to you to pick the one that suits you.

LG Neo Chef Microwave

The LG Neo Chef has Smart Inverter technology. It allows for flexibility when selecting the power level at the start of the cooking process. The NeoChef microwave ovens use an uninterrupted linear supply of power to more evenly cook, reheat or defrost food. The NeoChef range also boasts 1200-watt maximum power to cook dishes more quickly than lower power models.

With just one appliance, you can warm, fry, defrost and cook. From delicately proofing yoghurt to melting chocolate, to popping your corn, the LG Inverter microwave is a versatile cooking solution. The design also gives it that premium look, with the black and digital aspect blending well together.

Price: KES 19,495

Mika Microwave Oven

This can microwave can hold 20 Litres and has digital Control. It also features 10 Power Levels & a 12 hour Clock System, Digital clock, Safety Child Lock and a durable glass door.

Price: 7,500

Armco Oven Grill

20L

Digital Touch Control

1000w Grill power

99.99 Min Timer

Speedy Defrost

Multi-Stage Cooking

Auto Cooking Menu

Child Safety Lock

Cooking End Signal

Price: Kes: 11,495

Ramtons Grill Black

25 litres

1000W (Grill)

900W (Microwave)

Weight defrost

95 minutes digital timer

8 auto menu

5 power levels

Multi-section cooking

Cooking end signal

Child safety lock

Pull handle

Price: 12,495

VON Microwave-Oven Grill

Featues

30L Grill

LED display

10 Auto cook functions (Reheat, Milk/coffee, Potato, Fish, Popcorn, Spaghetti, Rice, Chicken, Skewed meat, Beef/mutton)

Stylish jog dial

8 buttons (Microwave, Weight adjust, Grill, Combination, Auto defrost, Clock, Pause/cancel, Start/Quickstart)

Child lock function

Grill plate provided

Black finish with silver jog dial, handle & buttons

Price: 14,660

Samsung 40L Microwave Oven Grill

Features

Various Cooking mode: Yes

Grill Heater: Yes

Max Cooking time: 99 minutes 90 seconds

More/Less: Yes

Cooking Stages: 2 stage

One Minute/30 sec plus: 30 seconds +

Auto Cook: Yes

Reminder end signal: Yes

Setting (My Choice)

Sound Option: Yes

Child lock: Yes

Price: Kes 19,548

The list will be updated as we come across more microwaves.** Fell free to suggest one you think should be on the list.