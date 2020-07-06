Here’s How to Take a Screenshot on Windows 10 and Mac OS

WINDOWS: Take Quick Screenshots with Print Screen (PrtScn)

Entire Screen:

Press the PrtScn button to copy the screen to the clipboard Simultaneously press the Windows+PrtScn buttons on your keyboard to save the screen to a file

The Print Screen button on your keyboard can take a screenshot and save it as a file, take a screenshot without saving it as a file, or take a screenshot of only one window (instead of the whole screen). The print screen button may be labelled as “PrtScn,” “PrntScrn,” “Print Scr,” or something similar. On most keyboards, the button is usually found between F12 and Scroll Lock. On laptop keyboards, you may have to press the “Function” or “Fn” key to access the Print Screen feature. When you press the key, it will look like nothing happened, but the screenshot has been saved to your clipboard.

Portion of Screen

Press “Windows + Shift + S”. Your screen will appear greyed out and your mouse cursor will change. Click and drag on your screen to select the part of your screen you want to capture.

A screenshot of the screen region you selected will be copied to your clipboard. You can paste it in any application by selecting Edit > Paste or pressing Ctrl + V, just as you’d paste a full-screen shortcut taken with the Print Screen key.

This only works in Windows 10’s Creators Update. On older versions of Windows, this shortcut is part of Microsoft’s OneNote application. With the Creators Update, Microsoft integrated this shortcut into Windows 10 itself.

WINDOWS: SNIPPING TOOL

The Snipping Tool has been a part of the Windows for a long time. This tool was first included in Windows Vista and never got any new features apart from a few bug fixes. Snipping tool can take screenshots of an open window, rectangular area, a free-form area, or the entire screen. You can annotate your snips with different coloured pens or a highlighter, save it as an image or MHTML file, or email it to a friend.

In Windows 10, Snipping Tool has a new “Delay” option, which will allow you to capture screenshots of pop-up menus and tooltips. Open the Snipping Tool app and click Delay. From the drop-down list, click on the number of seconds you’d like to wait until your screenshot is taken.

Screenshots On Mac

If you’ve upgraded to macOS Mojave or later, you can use the Screenshot app to take all types of screenshots, or make video recordings of your screen. You can open Screenshot by pressing Shift-Command (⌘)-5 or use Spotlight to find and open the app.

Entire Screen:

Press Shift-Command-3 to capture the screen of every display. Find the screenshot on your desktop.

Save a Window:

Press Shift-Command-4. Press the Space bar. The pointer changes to a camera Click a window to capture that window.

To exclude the window’s shadow from the screenshot, press and hold the Option key while you click. Find the screenshot on your desktop.

Portion Of The Screen: