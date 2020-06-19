Whether you’re getting quotes from call dealers, setting up an online date or returning a work call from your personal phone, there are times when having a private number makes sense. Luckily, there are now a number of options that you can choose to hide your caller ID on Android and iOS. if you do not own a smartphone it is also quite easy to cloak your number when dialling.

Calling With A Private Number on iOS

Open the Settings app. Tap Phone. Tap Show My Caller ID. Tap the Toggle Switch next to Show My Caller ID.

Using an Android Smartphone

Open the Phone app. Tap the three-bar menu icon on top of the screen or More button depending on your phone. Tap Settings at the bottom of the menu. That will open up the phone menu that you will need to scroll down. Your phone will then have More Settings, Additional Settings or Supplementary Services depending on your make. Tap Show Caller ID. Tap Hide Number.

Using a Kenyan Code

Every country has a specific code that you can use to hide your caller ID. Kenyan users have the #31# code that they can use.

So, all you have to do is dial #31# then your number i.e #31#07******** then call. The call will be forwarded but the receiver will not be able to see your number.

It would be advised to only use a private number when it’s particularly required. Many people don’t like receiving such calls and you would end up having tonnes of calls that aren’t picked.