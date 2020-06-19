Whether you’re getting quotes from call dealers, setting up an online date or returning a work call from your personal phone, there are times when having a private number makes sense. Luckily, there are now a number of options that you can choose to hide your caller ID on Android and iOS. if you do not own a smartphone it is also quite easy to cloak your number when dialling.
Calling With A Private Number on iOS
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap Phone.
- Tap Show My Caller ID.
- Tap the Toggle Switch next to Show My Caller ID.
Using an Android Smartphone
- Open the Phone app.
- Tap the three-bar menu icon on top of the screen or More button depending on your phone.
- Tap Settings at the bottom of the menu.
- That will open up the phone menu that you will need to scroll down. Your phone will then have More Settings, Additional Settings or Supplementary Services depending on your make.
- Tap Show Caller ID.
- Tap Hide Number.
Using a Kenyan Code
Every country has a specific code that you can use to hide your caller ID. Kenyan users have the #31# code that they can use.
So, all you have to do is dial #31# then your number i.e #31#07******** then call. The call will be forwarded but the receiver will not be able to see your number.
It would be advised to only use a private number when it’s particularly required. Many people don’t like receiving such calls and you would end up having tonnes of calls that aren’t picked.
