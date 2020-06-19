Kenya’s Social Media Space Has Turned into a Bed of Cyberbullying

To better understand Cyberbullying, we need to first define it. According to stopbullying.gov, it’s essentially bullying that includes sending, posting, or sharing negative, harmful, false, or mean content about someone else. This also includes sharing personal or private information about someone else causing embarrassment or humiliation. Unfortunately, many Kenyans today are either victims or perpetrators of cyber-bullying, knowingly or unknowingly. It spreads very easily and very fast. Should you get into a bully concentrated zone, your mere presence could be enough to instigate you to join the Keyboard warriors (People who type without really thinking about a situation). If you do not sanitize your mind from them, your days are numbered. Platforms Kenyans Use to Bully People Online Many Kenyans online have been affected by this virus. Due to increased digital penetration, more and more of us are using digital social platforms to communicate and interact more than ever before. Famous platforms known for excessive bullying include Facebook Groups such as Kilimani Mums and Dads and Buyers Beware. However, our world-renowned twitter community commonly referred to as K.O.T. ( Kenyans On Twitter ) takes the crown. Despite the fact that there is an actual KOT page, the mere presence of Kenyans on Twitter is a constantly rumbling earthquake. Check This Out: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Camera - Understanding the Hype! Remember the ‘hotbed’ of terror’ incident when Kenyans made CNN apologise for using the wrong words to describe the current situation at the time. This goes without mentioning the feud fights we constantly have with different countries on the media too. Toxic Twitter Kenyans on Twitter can be harsh and for many of us, it’s all fun and games until we start attacking each other. People tend to go so deep into detail with cyberattacks that they don’t know how badly it affects the recipient. Sensitive topics like rape, feminism, equality, tribalism and fat-shaming are largely downplayed on these platforms. For example, speaking on our most recent podcast, Wabosha Maxine states that body-shaming is one of the most rampant forms of cyberbullying.

The most recent account of this is what happened to TikTok star Azziad. There’s just a section of KOT that don’t like to see happiness. When Azziad went viral for her Utawezana Challenge video, random people started digging up Azziad’s old photos, body-shaming her and even comparing her looks for comical purposes.

Now here’s the problem, it didn’t stop there. Somehow, her phone number was shared publicly and the cyberbullying moved from social media for a few likes and RTs to personal attacks on WhatsApp and calls. Fortunately for us, there are still some people who realize the seriousness of this issue and are not afraid to speak up against it.

A while back, you guys body shamed Bosibori & she didn't break down then she has a very tough skin. You don't have to body people for Retweet and likes. At the end of the day, what and how would you gain from it? Do you enjoy seeing others suffer? #IStandWithAzziad — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) April 6, 2020