How To Track A Lost Phone Using The IMEI Number

Losing your phone is something we may not be able to prevent or avoid. So here are a few ways you can track it and hopefully get it back.

IMEI International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI)

This is a unique number for each mobile phone, according to Digital Trends. To know your IMEI number, dial *#06#. It is very important to note down this number because it could help you when you lose your device.

The 15-digit number allotted to every GSM phone is a security feature you can use on the IMEI Phone Tracker. The service helps you find the location of your device. Once you find the phone, you can choose to block it so that whoever has it cannot use it. There are also a number of companies offering tracking services for phones.

This is also the number the Kenya Police and your service provider will use to track your phone.

Find My Phone For Android Users

You can track a lost phone through the android website.

On a computer or another phone, type android.com It will prompt you to log in to your Google account. If your phone was logged onto your Gmail, you can easily track it by typing ‘Find my phone” on Google search. You will see the location of your lost device if it is still connected to the internet and if the Location feature was enabled when you lost it. Always remember to enabling the location feature on your Android or iPhone as it pinpoints the exact location.

For iOS Users