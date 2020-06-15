How To Pay For Parking in Nairobi On Your Smartphone

Before Nairobi City Council changed its service provider, we had Jambo Pay. Now, the new platform introduced in June 2019 is known as the Internal Revenue Management System (IRMS). It allows users to pay for parking using mobile money options such as M-Pesa.

How To Pay For Parking in Nairobi Via USSD:

Dial *235# on your phone. The following message will appear: ‘Welcome to Nairobi City County ePayments’ with six options to choose from.

Reply with 1 for Parking.

On the next page, you will be presented with eight more options. Daily Parking, Seasonal Parking, Off-street Parking, Penalties, Parking Status, Offloading Zone, Back and Main Menu.

If you want to pay for parking for one day, reply with 1.

Enter number Plate. Do not leave any spaces.

Reply with the zone you are in (CBD, Westlands, Kilimani, Upper Hill, Community, Ngara, Highridge, Industrial Area, Yaya Centre, Parking Border, Hurlingham, Lavington, Karen, BuruBuru, Pangani, Muthaiga, Eastleigh or Ngong Road).

Select the category of vehicle (bus, canter, minibus, trailer, tuk-tuk, motorbike, private, taxi or pickup)

If you have a private car, for example, you will be asked to pay Ksh. 200.

Select 1 to proceed with payment.

Enter your MPesa Pin for automatic payment.

Upon completion, a message will be sent to your phone confirming your payment details.

How To Pay For Parking in Nairobi Online

If you are not able to pay using the USSD method above, you can also pay online. If your mobile phone can access internet services, here are the steps you should follow:

Allow data usage in your mobile phone or connect to a wifi connection if available.

Go to your browser and search for Nairobi County portal and click on self-service.

You can create an account or continue with the payments by clicking continue.

When creating an account, you will provide the following details – Full name, Mobile Number, Email address, and generate a password for future logins.

Click on parking and choose the service you need. That is daily, seasonal, topping up daily, penalty, off-street parking or printing a receipt.

Provide the location, type of vehicle, registration number for the car and your mobile number.

A payment fee will appear for confirmation of payment.

Confirm and continue with the payments.

A pop-up message will appear on your phone, prompting you to input your M-PESA PIN.

Nairobi City Council Parking Rates

Nairobi county seasonal fees do not change whether the payments are monthly, weekly or annually.

A saloon car will cost Ksh 4,200 for daily payment. The one-off tickets go for 5,000. The price has been Ksh. 300 daily, which results in a monthly fee of Ksh, 6,300 much higher than the current season tickets.

The rates for public service vehicles are between Ksh 8000 and Ksh 10000 monthly. Lorries can pay as high as Ksh 20,000 monthly.

City Hall has about 12,000 parking slots.

Note: You will not pay any fees on Saturdays from 2.PM, Sunday and during public holidays is free.

Rules and Regulations

According to the Nairobi City Council law, these are the rules and regulations for parking in Nairobi.