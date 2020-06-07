After setting up a health cover with the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), it’s not always clear how a client can their statement once in a while straight from a smartphone or computer. This can be especially hard for Kenyans who registered with the Fund way before the service expanded to online services.

There has been a number of changes that NHIF have been implementing over the years. This has resulted in its payment options being stretched out forcing clients to dig a little deeper into their pockets.

The first big change was a system upgrade, which had NHIF adopt modern technology in order to make service delivery more efficient and quicker for Kenyans. So, you can now easily check your balance online in three ways from wherever you are.

1. How to check NHIF account status online on the official site

Get to NHIF’s official website.

Sign in to the self-service online portal using your NHIF card numbers , email address and phone number .

, and . Create your own password which you will be using to log in using the online portal.

which you will be using to log in using the online portal. Log into the portal.

A page will appear showing your details including your contributions as well as the balance.

2. How to check your status via SMS

Compose a new SMS

At the message space, type in “ ID “, space, then your ID number or passport number if applicable.

“, space, then your or if applicable. Send the text to shortcode 21101.

3. How to Check Via Email

NHIF also does have the option to check your balance via its official email. All one has to do is use the email [email protected] to request an NHIF statement.