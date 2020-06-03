This is Why Zoom Will Not Encrypt Free Calls After All

Zoom has been quite vocal on its latest system-wide update that was set to bring in Galois/Counter Mode (GCM) encryption. The update was also mandatory to all users who wished to continue using the app on both mobile and desktop.

However, it seems that end-to-end encryption will not be for everyone. Zoom has now revealed that the feature will not be available for free calls so as to comply with the law. According to Zoom, law enforcement in various countries requires free calls to remain open so as to access your information in case of ‘misuse’ of the platform.

Zoom CEO, Eric Yuan, said today that the video conferencing app’s upcoming feature will be available to only paid users. This was revealed by the executive during the company’s financial report for Q1 2020.

“Free users, for sure, we don’t want to give that [end-to-end encryption]. Because we also want to work it together with FBI and local law enforcement, in case some people use Zoom for bad purpose”, Eric Yuan stated.

In the past, end-to-end encryption has been adopted in other platforms like WhatsApp and not been received well in many countries. This is mainly because the feature hindered authorities from tracing the origins of problematic and misleading messages. As it seems, Zoom wants to avoid being in a similar position and comply with local laws so as to keep operating across the globe.

However, the question arises of how Zoom will continue tackling its security issues that had a lot of users concerned over the past few months. Despite claiming that the app was totally secure, it has been reported on various occasions how hackers are finding it easy to tap into people’s accounts and meetings.

Yuan added on that the company got a lot of feedback from users on encryption, and it’s working out on executing it. However, he didn’t specify a release date for the feature.