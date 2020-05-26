Uber Launches A New Way To Deliver Goods To Your Loved Ones

The company is calling it Uber Connect. Apparently, it can be used to deliver a variety of items such as care packages, groceries and much-needed supplies to loved ones while ensuring all social distancing and government directives are followed.

With virtual gatherings becoming the new reality, special occasions and family traditions can still be memorable as Uber connects loved ones by moving what matters the most.

How Will Uber Connect Work?

Your first step will be to package the items in a sealed box or bag, wiping down surfaces with disinfectant. Then you will inform your driver ‘Where to?’ drop off your items in your Uber app.

Next, choose Uber Connect as the ride (you may have to swipe up for the option). After this, you will get notifications providing instructions on how to help ensure a smooth pickup and when your driver-partner is arriving. As you see the car approach in the app, you should head outside and load your item into the car boot to ease, hasten and smooth the process.

We’re excited to see the creative ways that users will continue to do their part by staying home, but using technology to stay connected. We may be physically apart but we’re all finding creative ways to connect and share the love during this tough time.

Uber advises you to share your trip with up to 5 people in your contact list. Unless it’s a surprise gift, this will help easily monitor the delivery’s progress. Uber Connect is currently available in some countries in Africa and should soon launch in Kenya as well.