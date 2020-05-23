How To Download and Play Pinball and Microsoft Solitaire On Windows 10

Microsoft Solitaire and 3D Pinball. All I feel is nostalgia when I think about these games. My favourite memories playing these games was in high school when we were first introduced to computers. Computer classes were a time to treasure. 40 – 80 minutes a week was all we got and we made every second time.

Every free second we got, every time the teacher walked or took his eye away from us, we switched tabs and played. We had the fastest hands in the west. Solitaire and Pinball are the few games that made my childhood worthwhile. Microsoft’s Solitaire game is turning 30 years old today. PinBall is 22 years old and

History of Microsoft Solitaire

Microsoft Solitaire was originally included as part of Windows 3.0 back in 1990. It was designed specifically to teach users how to use a mouse. The developers felt that the familiar game was the perfect way to introduce users to relatively new computing concepts. By playing Solitaire, users learnt more than they bargained for.

Microsoft Solitaire, originally known as Windows Solitaire, is one of the most played games in the world. It shipped in every version of Windows for more than two decades. According to Microsoft, 35 million people still play Solitaire monthly. I am one of them.

As of this month, it’s now an official member of the World Video Game Hall of Fame, joining classic titles like Doom, Tetris, World of Warcraft, and Halo: Combat Evolved. Solitaire still comes to Windows 10 but now with better graphics. Not so much luck for Pinball though.

Space Cadet 3D Pinball

Microsoft Pinball Arcade is a pinball video game from Microsoft. It was released on December 15, 1998, for Microsoft Windows and in 2001 for the Game Boy Color. The game is a collection of seven real pinball tables licensed by Gottlieb. Here’s how you can download and play pinball.