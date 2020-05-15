Here’s How To Permanently Delete Your Instagram Account

There could be a lot of reasons why you would want to delete your Instagram Account. Maybe you’re just tired of social media. You could have been hacked? Or maybe you just want to start again? Turn over a new leaf. Well here’s a few ways you can permanently delete your account.

Warnings

The first warning Instagram gives when you want to delete your account is, “When you delete your account, your profile, photos, videos, comments, likes and followers will be permanently removed. Instead of making an impulsive decision like that, they suggest you temporarily disable your account instead.

After you delete your account, you can’t sign up again with the same username or add that username to another account, and Instagram can’t reactivate deleted accounts.

How To Permanently Delete Your Account

Go to the Delete Your Account page. If you’re not logged into Instagram on the web, you’ll be asked to log in first. You can’t delete your account from within the Instagram app. Select an option from the drop-down menu next to Why are you deleting your account? and re-enter your password. The option to permanently delete your account will only appear after you’ve selected a reason from the menu. Click or tap Permanently delete my account. If you’d like to delete a different account, click the username in the top-right of the Delete Your Account page, tap/click on next to username and select Log Out. Log back in as the account you want to delete and follow the directions above.

For security reasons, they can’t delete an account for you. You’ll need to be able to log into your account to delete it. If you can’t remember your password or username, you can visit this link to see some tips for logging in.