There’s a new app Microsoft is launching called Family Safety that is set to make a difference in how you monitor your and your family’s screen time. It’s designed for managing kids’ screentime and app usage.

Microsoft Family Safety App

The company announced in a blog post on Monday that the app is available now in preview form on both Android and iOS. Microsoft had this to say:

With families working and learning from home, many of us are spending more time on our computers and phones. Microsoft Family Safety helps you to facilitate a dialogue with your kids about the time they are spending on their devices. It also helps monitor the type of content they are viewing.

Anyone can access the app but you have to:

Set up a family group Fill out a form here and specify how many family members you intend to have on the same preview account.

Features of The App

You can get reports on screentime and app usage

Set time limits and content controls

Turn on location sharing.

The app, paired with a dark green design, has detailed and colour-coded breakdowns in activity monitoring graphs and other infographic sections.

It syncs with Windows and Xbox devices.

You have Control

For example, when you set one hour of a certain game, it actually means one hour. It does not matter if it’s being played on a Windows PC, Xbox, or Android phone. Also, if the kids run out of screen time, they can ask for more. The good thing is you are in full control. You have the choice to add more time or not based on what is right for your children.