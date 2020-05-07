Spotify Looks To Introduce Video Podcasts on Its Platform

Demand for content is huge right now with everyone staying home, and podcast-listening habits are changing. So, it will be interesting to see if adding video podcasts to Spotify increases demand and how adding a video might impact the app’s performance.

Spotify Video Podcasts

Spotify is testing video podcasts in its app, starting with two YouTube stars: Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, hosts of Zane and Heath: Unfiltered.

The global test allows creators to upload their recorded video footage to the app. While Spotify hasn’t confirmed the tests, adding video to podcasts makes sense. Spotify already shows looping videos of album artwork, and it recently purchased The Ringer, which has video shows.

A few people may remember that Spotify used to have videos, but it cancelled them in 2017. One year later, Spotify hinted that it might bring more photos and videos to podcasts. However, it has kept quiet about those plans since.

Features of The Podcasts

Videos will sync with the audio feed and keep playing even if listeners lock their phones. Ad spots will still play but with the video showing up as a single, static shot. These videos will also only be uploaded in the language podcasters record, so Spotify won’t be translating them for a global audience. The feature is available on the desktop and mobile Spotify apps.

Although this is just an initial test, the feature will likely come to more podcasts in the future — and “fast.”

The fact that Spotify is starting its test with two YouTube stars seems like a direct shot at the Google-owned company. Some podcasters post their show’s video recordings on YouTube because they benefit from YouTube’s recommendation.

Spotify has been trying for years to make video on its platform an appealing option. It features looping videos with a tool called Canvas, and it’s experimented with special video content and music videos for big-name releases.

The test hints at bigger ambitions for the audio company. It’s already building a studio located in Los Angeles that will not only facilitate podcast recordings but also video. The company clearly wants to be a place for all content, in whatever form people want to consume.