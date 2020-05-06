Tinder Introduces Video Chats Feature To Solve 2020 Dating Problems

The full impact of the pandemic on dating will likely be seen later this year. If lockdown orders stay in effect around the world, it’s possible people will stop or ‘postpone’ dating until they can actually meet up in person. Match Group, Tinders parent company, announced the possibility of a new feature in its earnings release today. Details are scarce, but it seems like Tinder is going to launch its own in-app, one-on-one video chats.

Tinder Video Chats

Daters have demonstrated a strong willingness to video-date. Thus, our product and engineering teams around the world mobilized quickly to deploy one-to-one video chat capabilities on many of our platforms.

Match has also accelerated the rollout of one-to-many live streaming video on Plenty of Fish. This allows users to connect with, and form, virtual communities around live video. Users will have to get used to the idea of swiping and then chatting with people over video rather than just screening their dates in person.

Match provided updates on its brands’ performance during the COVID-19 pandemic. It says it’s seen an increase in the average Tinder swipes each day. According to Match, Daily active users (DAU) and daily Swipes reached all-time highs in the depths of the crisis.

Most notably, the biggest increase in usage and activity on Tinder is coming from female users under the age of 30. Daily average Swipes have increased by 37% for this demographic in the month of April.

Female usage and engagement is a key driver for a dating product’s success. We are constantly trying to improve these metrics. This shift in female behaviour is an extremely positive development for our ecosystem.

Taking Dating To A Digital Level

Harassment and abuse could be difficult to screen for on video, as opposed to text-based messaging. However, the team is presumably building its own offensive image detection system.

Tinder is confident that demand for human connection will never dissipate and remain committed to fulfilling that need. This period of social isolation would have been much direr for single people if not for our products.”