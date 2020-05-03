Here Are Some of The Best Tech Gifts To Get Her On Mothers Day

Mothers Day is coming up next week Sunday and picking the perfect gift for her can be hard, but it’s not impossible. Our mothers, guardians, wives and other women we know who have had the pleasure of bearing children deserve the best the world has to offer. Here’s are a few suggestions for some of the best gifts you can get for your mother or the mother of your children.

Techie Gifts For Mothers Day

Accessories

Mi Pocket Photo Printer- KES 7,275

There’s nothing my mother likes more than photos. I assume many mothers do and they would love to have some of those memories on hard copy. Here’s one device that will help her print them out, right from her phone.

Xiaomi Airdots – KES 4,000

Get your mom into the wireless community with a pair of earbuds. Feel free to pick up the Airpods or Galaxy Buds but we suggest the Xiaomi Airdots. They look and sound great for a good price as well. She can easily move around the house without the bulk of having to carry her phone all over.

Huawei GT Smartwatch- KES 22,000

You can also take a trip down the smartwatch lane and purchase a Huawei GT smartwatch. These watches have the pleasure of being a smartwatch and still looking like a normal analog watch.

Selfie Stick + Tripod- KES 980

This is the perfect gift for Mothers Day supposing she either takes a lot of selfies or watches a lot of videos on her phone. Say she’s preparing a meal or hosting the family zoom call. She won’t have to get tired holding her phone the whole time

Reading Light – KES 1,610

Reading can be a bit difficult at night. If your mother/wife is a reader she would definitely love this. A low budget reading light.

Smartphones

One of the best gifts you can get your mother/ the mother of your children is a new smartphone. She might not use it to its full potential but she still deserves the best. There’s a lot to pick from and it all depends on your budget.

Go big or go home: iPhone 11 Pro Max – KES 120,000

There’s not much to say about this phone. Looking to score some major points? You just can’t go wrong with the iPhone 11 Pro.

Stand out from the crowd: OnePlus 7T Pro – KES 72,000

You may not have heard of this brand but it’s worth your time. This is arguably the best android smartphone in the market for this price. You get all the features of a flagship at almost half the price!

Save and Still Dazzle: Samsung A71 – KES 40,500

The Samsung A71 would be a great gift for your mom. It’s got the style, design and cameras every woman wants and needs.

The Camon 15 is the perfect budget smartphone for anyone. It looks good, feels good and has enough space for the ‘ whole family’ gallery.

We hope you have found something you can get your mom. If you have any suggestions, comment down below and we will add them to our list. Celebrate your mother the techie way:)