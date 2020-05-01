Best Tablets You Can Buy In Kenya And Their Prices

Smartphones and tablets are still being manufactured and being upgraded regularly by their necessary makers. But the latter has, in particular, had a tricky market in the last few years. Companies like Samsung, Huawei among others are slowly keeping away from creating a huge variety of tablets.
It would even be fair to say that a player like Apple is one that has been left to dominate the market. However, that does not mean that you would walk for miles without finding a shop that sells some quality tablets. So, if you are looking for one you might want to look up one on this list.
The only thing that we won’t allow is you walking around with a TV-sized phone making calls.
Best Tablets To Buy In Kenyan Stores
Samsung Galaxy Tab 4– KES 20,00
RAM: 1.5GB
Storage: 8/16GB
Display: 7″, 800x 1200 pixels
OS: Android 4.4
Processor: Marvell Quad-Core 1.2GHz
Camera: 3.15MP rear, 1.3MP selfie
Battery: 4000mAh
HP Pro Slate 12.3″– KES 21,000
RAM: 2GB
Storage: 32GB
Display: LCD 1200×1600, 12.3″
OS: Android 4.4
Processor: Snapdragon 800
Camera: 8MP rear, 2MP selfie
Battery: Non-removable Li-Po (21Wh)
Huawei Tab S10– KES 22,000
RAM: 2GB
Storage: 32GB
Display: LCD 1920×1200, 12.3″
OS: Android 4.0
Processor: Snapdragon 800
Camera: 8MP+1.3MP
Battery: 6400mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ (2019)– KES 28,000
RAM: 2GB
Storage: 32GB
Display: IPS LCD 10.1″
OS: Android 9
Processor: Quad-core
Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP selfie
Battery: 6150mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5″– KES 35,000
RAM: 3GB
Storage: 32GB
Display: LCD 1200×1920, 10.5″
OS: Android 8.1
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Camera: 8MP+5MP
Battery: 7300mAh
Huawei Mediapad M6– KES 36,000
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64/128GB
Display: 9.7″, 2048×1536
OS: iOS 13
Processor: A8X
Camera: 13MP rear, 8MP selfie
Battery: 7500mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e– KES 48,500
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
Display: AMOLED 1600×2560, 10.5″
OS: Android 9
Processor: Snapdragon 670
Camera: 13MP rear, 8MP selfie
Battery: 7040 mAh
Apple iPad 6 9.7″– KES 58,000
RAM: 2GB
Storage: 32GB
Display: 9.7″, 2048 x 1536
OS: iOS 13
Processor: Quad-core
Camera: 8MP rear, 1MP selfie
Battery: 7040mAh
Apple iPad 6 10.2″- KES 65,500
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 128GB
Display: 10.2″, 2160 x 1620
OS: iOS 13
Processor: A10 Fusion
Camera: 8MP + 1.2MP
Battery: 7340mAh
Apple iPad Air 2– KES 72,000
RAM: 2GB
Storage: 64GB
Display: 9.7″, 2048×1536
OS: iOS 13
Processor: A8X
Camera: 8MP + 1.2MP
Battery: 7340mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6– KES 75,000
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 128GB
Display: AMOLED 1600×2560, 10.5″
OS: Android 9
Processor: A8X
Camera: 13MP+5MPrear, 8MP selfie
Battery: 7040mAh
Apple iPad 11 Pro– KES 92,500
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 128GB
Display: IPS LCD 11″, 1668 x 2388
OS: iOS 13
Processor: A12X
Camera: 12MP rear, 7MP selfie
Battery: 7812mAh
Apple iPad 10.5″– KES 100,000
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Display: 10.5″ Retina, 1668 x 2224 pixels (265ppi)
OS: iOS 13
Processor: A12 Bionic
Camera: 8MP rear, 7MP selfie
Battery: 8134mAh
