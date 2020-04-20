The Premier League Set To Return As a FIFA Tournament

In the midst of all this crisis, one thing that the world clearly misses is football weekends. The thrill that comes with your favourite football clubs playing against each other every week in different leagues has been. And with the future so uncertain, it is only scary what will happen to the leagues that have been placed on hold indefinitely.

Fortunately, though, it seems like the race for the English Premier League title is still on…but not on the kind of pitch that you expect. In partnership with EA Sports, all teams under the English league will be going head-to-head against each other on FIFA 20. Officially dubbed, the ePremier League Invitational Tournament, feature representatives from all 20 teams will compete starting for April 21st. This will be a single-elimination tourney set to donate the money raised to the National Health Service.

ePL Invitational draw

Round 1

21 April (from 12:00 BST)

1A John McGinn (AVL) v Neal Maupay (BHA)

1B Josh Franceschi (ARS) v Nathaniel Chalobah (WAT)

1C Dwight McNeil (BUR) v Ryan Fredericks (WHU)

1D Philip Billing (BOU) v Angus Gunn (SOU)

Last 16

22 April (from 12:00 BST)

2A Raheem Sterling (MCI) v Wilfried Zaha (CRY)

2B Tom Grennan (MUN) v Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)

2C Reece James (CHE) v Andre Gomes (EVE)

2D Moussa Sissoko (TOT) v Christian Atsu (NEW)

23 April (from 12:00 BST)

2E Diogo Jota (WOL) v Wilfred Ndidi (LEI)

2F Todd Cantwell (NOR) v Lys Mousset (SHU)

2G Winner 1A v Winner 1D

2H Winner 1B v Winner 1C

Quarter-finals

24 April (from 12:00 BST)

QF1 Winner 2B v Winner 2D

QF2 Winner 2C v Winner 2A

QF3 Winner 2E v Winner 2F

QF4 Winner 2G v Winner 2H

Semi-finals/Final

25 April (from 15:00 BST)

SF1 Winner QF1 v Winner QF2

SF2 Winner QF3 v Winner QF4

Final Winner SF1 v Winner SF2

All matches will be streamed on nbcsports.com, the Premier League’s site and all its social media pages. This will also be the same on Sky Sports’ Twitch and YouTube pages. Of course, other leagues have already conducted similar tournaments including USA’s MLS where high-level FIFA players teamed up with professional football stars.

NBA has also held similar competitions with pros like Kevin Durant competing on NBA 2K. It will also be a breath of fresh air to see popular stars compete in something other than the traditional soccer that we’ve watched for years. You will, of course, have to watch the live stream even to know who gets to represent your favourite English club.