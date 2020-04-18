Tips On How To Improve Your Presence on Social Media

No matter how you feel about COVID-19, there are real financial implications. This situation seems to be heavily affecting local business and others in the entertainment sector. With the cancellation of events and social distancing implemented, entertainers no events to plan, perform at or attend.

What’s Happening Now?

Entertainers from all over the country are using social media to keep their fan base entertained. Step into Instagram at around 11 PM and there are live stories everywhere. Some have joined the TikTok and are using challenges to interact with their fans.

However, that’s not enough for all of us. The government recently announced that entertainers would get 100 Million to help keep them motivated and entertaining fellow Kenyans.

Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee that every single entertainer will get a share of this money. Should you get a share, it’s probably not going to be enough to sustain you for this period.

So, What Can You Do As Entertainers To Make This Work for You?

You can’t ignore the consequences of the virus and the impact it can have on the industry. We expect the revenue decline to reverse as the hysteria calms and the economy recovers. However, while we’re at home, we can take this time to improve the skills we already have or learn new ones.

If you are not on social media, now is the time to join.

Be it Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or TikTok, now is the best time to learn about these platforms and use them to your advantage. Build a fan base, learn from others and make some money while you’re at it.

Here are some other ways to use social media to take you to where you want to be.

Learn and practice your craft: Take this time to really focus on your craft. If you’re lucky enough to have stable Wi-Fi, watch and learn other professionals on social media. Gain as much knowledge as you can so that you don’t get left behind when the work comes calling. As a musician of a photographer, imagine the number of events that will be there when the ‘storm’ clears. This is where you will need to bring out your A-Game.

Take this time to really focus on your craft. If you’re lucky enough to have stable Wi-Fi, watch and learn other professionals on social media. Gain as much knowledge as you can so that you don’t get left behind when the work comes calling. As a musician of a photographer, imagine the number of events that will be there when the ‘storm’ clears. This is where you will need to bring out your A-Game. Get to know your people: Curate your portfolio for a better presentation of your work and share it out on social media. Get some criticism and work on what you need to work on. Don’t be afraid

Curate your portfolio for a better presentation of your work and share it out on social media. Get some criticism and work on what you need to work on. Don’t be afraid Set up Facebook and/or Instagram Ads: You may not be able to pay for them but you can always read about them and find out how to use them.

You may not be able to pay for them but you can always read about them and find out how to use them. If you have a website, work on its SEO to improve your search rankings. SEO is something that often gets forgotten in conversations about the benefits of social media. Many search engines consider a company’s social media presence as a factor in determining where that business will rank. You want to be able to show growth in real followers and in social media sharing among those followers. When writing your business’ social media posts, consider ways that you can help your followers to spread your message. On social media, a little love can go a long way.

SEO is something that often gets forgotten in conversations about the benefits of social media. Many search engines consider a company’s social media presence as a factor in determining where that business will rank. You want to be able to show growth in real followers and in social media sharing among those followers. When writing your business’ social media posts, consider ways that you can help your followers to spread your message. On social media, a little love can go a long way. Research on tools that speed up your workflow.

Eliminate unnecessary subscriptions and expenses.

We’re sure there are many other ways you can use this time to build your career? What do you think? Feel free to share on the comment section below.

Stay Home, Stay Safe.