Where To Order Cooking Gas Cylinders Online in Kenya

Now that we are all stuck at home, you can admit that the worst thing that can happen right now is a cooking gas outage just as you were in the middle of preparing a meal. Imagining all the stress of having to look for a vendor and then get a refill is exhausting. Luckily, there are a couple of agents who have moved to online services where you just have to do everything from your phone or computer and wait for a knock on the door. So, we did the hard job for you and compiled some of the sites that you can easily access for a gas refill.

Kisafi.com

You would really be surprised by how simple this online gas delivery site is. All you do get is a quite plain white interface with few options to choose. Among the choices are your location, your cylinder size and the brand type that you prefer.

Surprisingly you also get to choose whether you want the delivery immediately or later. The big bummer is that the choice of locations is limited with a specific list included on the drop-down.

Vite Kenya

With this service, you actually do get to use an app, dubbed Vite-LPG that’s freely available on Google Play and the App Store. The order and checkout are pretty self-explanatory where you get to choose your preferred brand, size. You then get to choose whether to pay instantly or on delivery and then connected to a rider. Luckily, you then get to track your delivery.

E-Mart

This is actually an online retail site that deals in so much more. However, there are pages specifically dedicated to gas refills if you need any. There are a number of brands that you can get to choose categorised according to size mostly. You then get to the checkout, communicate with your agent and track the delivery. One would, however, wish that there was a bigger range of brands to choose from.

Click A Gas

One could actually say that is the most diverse online gas refill service. And yes, you can access it through either its site or app that is available on Google Play Store and App Store for free. Like all the others you get to choose your size and later on track your delivery. However, the fact all the cylinders are the service’s proprietary products would bring an issue of trust to some. However, there is only one way to know how legit the gas cylinders are.

Gas Asap

Gas Asap can be accessed through its website where you simply get to order your refill. After choosing the size of your cylinder. The one turn-off is that the site requires to create an account or log in with your Facebook account. As you do that, you can then key in your address, preferred brand. Moreover, you can even get to describe the directions to your location and then check out your order.

However, it is not certain that you get to track your delivery as your site is not linked to any maps service. But once you get to communicate with rider or agent, you might have to trust them to deliver it on time.

Note: You do have to be careful about incurring any losses when you choose these services whether on their apps or websites. E-commerce could be growing in Kenya but that does not mean there aren’t malicious traders all in the name of gas cylinder agents.