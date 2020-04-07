Why You Won’t Be Able To Forward Messages, As Usual, On WhatsApp Anymore

In a bid to fight the spread of misinformation about Coronavirus, WhatsApp has announced strict new rules and limits when it comes to forwarded messages.

WhatsApp Limits

In 2018, WhatsApp began labeling forward messages, and introducing a limit on the number of people you can send that message to. In order to limit the damage, WhatsApp is introducing a new limit on forwarding messages. You can now only do that to one chat at a time. That limit kicks in once the message has been forwarded more than five times in total.

It should be noted that WhatsApp can’t read the content of your messages. However, through the metadata, it can count the number of times a particular message has been forwarded – indicated with a double arrow icon – .

In a blog post, the chat app said that it saw the number of forwards shooting up and that can lead to the spread of misinformation.

However, we’ve seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding. Users have told us that it feels overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation. We believe it’s important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversations.

In addition to this, the company is working with the World Health Organization (WHO) and 20 governments all over the world to provide accurate information about COVID-19 to people.