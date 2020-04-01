There has lately been a couple of security incidents hitting Marriott Bonvoy in recent years. Well, the international hotel chain revealed another case, involving a data breach impacting nearly 5.2 million hotel guests.

The hospitality is one that claims ownership to three hotels in Kenya; Sankara, Four Points and The Tribe Hotel. And even though the news is out, Marriott hasn’t disclosed which of its properties had been hacked.

“At the end of February 2020, we identified that an unexpected amount of guest information may have been accessed using the login credentials of two employees at a franchise property,” Marriott said in a statement.

“We believe this activity started in mid-January 2020. Upon discovery, we confirmed that the login credentials were disabled, immediately began an investigation, implemented heightened monitoring, and arranged resources to inform and assist guests.”

The attack apparently exposed guests’ personal information such as contact details. This includes mailing addresses, phone numbers and identities. Banking credentials are also believed to have been siphoned alongside a lot more including gender, dates of birth and room preferences.

According to Marriott, an investigation is ongoing, even though there is still no clear evidence that account passwords or PINS or card information and national IDs were compromised. As a response, the company has set up a self-service online portal for guests to check whether their personal information was involved in the breach.

What is clear, however, is that you need to change your passwords if you have recently been a guest with any of the three hotels in Nairobi. The company has also gone forward to disable the passwords of any member who has had their information potentially exposed in the incident. They will also be notified to change their passwords during their next login, as well as prompted to enable multi-factor authentication.

This has apparently been happening over the years to a number of hotels and companies leading to millions of dollars in loss and fines.