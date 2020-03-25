Kenyan Firm’s Report Claims 5G Could Be Used To Fight COVID-19

While others seem to blame 5G as a major reason for the ongoing outbreak, a recent report came out to state that the new tech could actually be the solution. The report released by Deloitte Kenya suggests that 5G network can enhance the effectiveness of pandemic prevention and treatment. This is by driving the digital transformation of healthcare systems in response to emergencies like the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Deloitte went ahead to state that the network has contributed greatly to the successful containment witnessed in China. Apparently, Chinese telcos partnered with Huawei to rapidly set up the network around the country. This was then specifically dedicated to COVID-19 treatment hospitals.

Basically, the network helped many hospitals in the country to monitor the spread. Identifying new people infected has been easier through techs like thermal imaging and continuous remote testing.

Through the super-fast connectivity, various hospitals in China were also able to effectively communicate and exchange data. Information on medicine, references and scientific research was shared in an instant no matter the location.

The study did find the success of the 5G applications to be particularly helpful for the public health sector. This is something that the company recommends to the private sector to try and take up.

The big question would, however, arise as to how committed the Kenyan government is to beat the ongoing outbreak. As it stands, the numbers are rising and getting scarier, so any recommendation would definitely be of great help. You would also wonder how long it would take for the network’s establishment as well as adequate training.

Either way, the adoption of better connection has been proven with the latest Google Loon Project approval. And if only this would be used to enhance the public health workforce’s effort, then something positive would definitely come out. If only!