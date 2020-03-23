This App Lets Students Learn With Some of Kenya’s Best Teachers

We can’t be too sure how long we will have to stay home. With that in mind, we have to look out for our children and their wellbeing. That includes their studies. Zeraki Learning is an app focused on bringing high school education at the comfort of your home.
Zeraki Learning
This is a platform that offers studies and courses from highly experienced highschool teachers. The App comprises of video lessons and assessment tests from some of Kenya’s best high school teachers. The app applies three simple processes; learn, practice and track.
Zeraki Features:
Zeraki Learning has a straight forward application. It is available on the PlayStore. However, it is yet to be added to the AppStore. It has 5 lessons from form 1-4 so far. They include Biology, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Geography.
However, it does have assignments for all the subjects, including Agriculture and Aviation. It also requires about 1GB of space to accommodate the subjects quizzes and assignments.
What Did We Think About The App?
The app seems to be in its early stages. It only has 5 lessons of a possible 11 subjects that are taught in the 8-4-4 system. They should include subjects like Kiswahili and Business Studies to their lesson plans. Sometimes it is difficult to link school and syncing app data like school assignments. The subjects and assignments are well laid out. The questions are updated every now and then to keep up with the syllabus.
It’s overall a good app and gets a 3.5 Gadgets Africa rating. Try it out and tell us what you think.
