This App Lets Students Learn With Some of Kenya’s Best Teachers

We can’t be too sure how long we will have to stay home. With that in mind, we have to look out for our children and their wellbeing. That includes their studies. Zeraki Learning is an app focused on bringing high school education at the comfort of your home.

Zeraki Learning

This is a platform that offers studies and courses from highly experienced highschool teachers. The App comprises of video lessons and assessment tests from some of Kenya’s best high school teachers. The app applies three simple processes; learn, practice and track.

Zeraki Features:

Zeraki Learning has a straight forward application. It is available on the PlayStore. However, it is yet to be added to the AppStore. It has 5 lessons from form 1-4 so far. They include Biology, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Geography.

However, it does have assignments for all the subjects, including Agriculture and Aviation. It also requires about 1GB of space to accommodate the subjects quizzes and assignments.

Video Lessons: Multimedia lessons from expert teachers covering the entire high school syllabus.

Multimedia lessons from expert teachers covering the entire high school syllabus. Assessment Tests: Students can take tests at the end of every topic or at the end of every form to assess and cement their learning.

Students can take tests at the end of every topic or at the end of every form to assess and cement their learning. Performance Tracking: See how well you perform in each subject, form and topic and monitor your study patterns on Zeraki.

See how well you perform in each subject, form and topic and monitor your study patterns on Zeraki. Student-focused: The app is the results of years of expertise in education and technology and a deep understanding of what students need.

The app is the results of years of expertise in education and technology and a deep understanding of what students need. Engaging Design: Innovative design makes learning simple, engaging, elegant, modern and fun.

Innovative design makes learning simple, engaging, elegant, modern and fun. Offline Access: Access all features of Zeraki on the app offline, including tests, analytics and downloaded lessons. Sync the app to access any new content available online.

What Did We Think About The App?

The app seems to be in its early stages. It only has 5 lessons of a possible 11 subjects that are taught in the 8-4-4 system. They should include subjects like Kiswahili and Business Studies to their lesson plans. Sometimes it is difficult to link school and syncing app data like school assignments. The subjects and assignments are well laid out. The questions are updated every now and then to keep up with the syllabus.

It’s overall a good app and gets a 3.5 Gadgets Africa rating. Try it out and tell us what you think.