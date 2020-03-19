This Online Directory Connects You To Local Manufacturers For Home Deliveries

There’s a new development in the Kenyan online shopping space. Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has launched an online directory for locally manufactured goods to help Kenyans shop online. As global companies scale down operations, the e-commerce industry is busy keeping up with the increased demand. According to Business Daily, this is aimed at enhancing supplies and ensuring trade transactions continue uninterrupted.

It’s A Cashless World Out There KAM chief executive, Phyllis Wakiaga, stated that individual and retail buyers can use contacts provided by the manufacturers to pay via cashless platforms. This is for orders that will be directly delivered to homes and shops.

“The information provided is for readily available products and services in the manufacturing sector.” said KAM chief executive Phyllis Wakiaga. Small and medium enterprises can use the portal to source for raw materials and intermediate goods. This comes after the Central bank of Kenya had a meeting with Payment service providers. They announced a set of measures to help facilitate increased use of mobile money transactions. Safaricom announces that any transactions less than KES 1000 would be completely free for the next 90 days, starting March 17th.

They will also increase the maximum M-PESA transaction limit from KES 140,000 to KES 300,000.

AIRTEL also announced that transactions conducted on Airtel’s mobile money platform will be free, starting from the 17th of March. KAM says the directory will receive updates regularly as more manufacturers provide information.