Best Smart TVs You Can Get Under KES 30,000 In Kenya

In such hard times, it would be best to assume that not everyone has the money to buy expensive smart TVs. But that does not mean that you cannot get quality screens in the Kenyan market right now. In fact, now that everyone is expected to stay at home, what best but to get a good television set?

But many always expect smart TVs to be the high-end type that demand for you to part with a huge chunk of money. Luckily though, there are a number of smart TVs that don’t necessarily cost too much.

Also, keep in mind that the TV prices in Kenya refected here may change from time to time. We, however, do our best to update everything and show you only the most accurate information. Make sure to check the updated date at the beginning of this guide so you know how accurate the information displayed here is.

Smart TVs evolve really fast. For that reason, getting the best digital TVs in Kenya might be a bit of a challenge. You probably have a lot going on and finding the time to research which smart TV in Kenya to buy is difficult.

Best Smart TVs Under KES 30,000

Skyworth 32″ 32TB7000- Kes.16,000

Skyworth 32″ 32S3A31T- Kes.17,000

TCL 32S6800- KES 19,500

Skyworth 32″ 32S3A32G- Kes.19,500

LG 32LJ570U- Kes.20,700

Hisense 32″ 32A5600- KES 22,000

Samsung 32″ N5300 – Kes.22,000

Sony BRAVIA 32″660E- Kes.23,000

TCL 32D2910S 32″ smart TV at Kes.23,000

LG 32LM550PVA LED TV- Kes.26,000

Skyworth 32E200A 32″ LED TV-Kes.26,000

Samsung 32″ N5300 (2018)- Kes.27,500

Sony 32″ 32W600D TV-Kes.27,500

Hisense 40″ N2182PW- Kes.27,600

Hisense 40″ N2182- Kes.28,000

LG 32LM630BPVB 32″ LED TV- Kes.28,000