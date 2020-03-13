Little Cab Partners with Truecaller to Ease Verification Process in Kenya

Little Cab the taxi-hailing platform has announced a partnership with Truecaller. The partnership seeks to enhance customer efficiency and safety through faster user registration processes.

The integration aims to boost Little’s customer identity verification process. This will help minimize the risks of less verified users and enhancing trust in the Little platform.

Truecaller and Little Cab Partnership

Kamal Budhabhatti, CEO at Little, had this to say,

“This partnership is an affirmation of the company’s commitment to offer value, enhance the user experience, safety and further grow the service regionally. The new service will enable an identification process, blocking unverified users from accessing the platform, minimizing risk and enhancing safety.”

Truecaller SDK helps app developers and other online businesses verify and authenticate new user registration via phone numbers. In Kenya and Africa as a whole, phone numbers have become the primary identity for people to authenticate themselves. Under the arrangement, anyone who has a Truecaller profile will not need a One Time Passwords (OTP).

Little, launched in 2016 as the first Pan-African mobility platform has become the preferred ride-hailing service both for retail and corporate riders. The collaboration is in the form of an integration system, for which Little will enhance customer identity verification. The firm says that the exercise will ‘minimize risks of less verified users and maximize trust in the Little platform.’

Over 25 million Africans use Truecaller daily. It has become one of the most important communication apps in the region. In November last year, Truecaller announced that they were launching their developer program in Kenya to engage more deeply with the eco-system.