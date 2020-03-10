How to Download Videos from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Download Instagram Videos
Just like these other social media video downloaders, saving an Instagram video involves copying the link to the post and then pasting it into a web app. We’re using DownloadGram below, but some others that work too, include Instaview and Savefromweb.
- Copy the link to the Instagram video. You can do this by opening the video and copying the URL displayed in the web browser. Another option, which is required if you’re using the Instagram app, is to tap the three-dotted menu button on the post and choose
- Paste the link into the text box on DownloadGram, and then select Download followed by Download video.
Download Facebook Videos
The best way to download Facebook videos is through the site, FbDown.net, which we assume Facebook Downloads.
- On your Facebook feed or timeline, ‘Right Click’ on any video then ‘Copy Video URL at current time’. See screenshot below.
- Go to FBDOWN.net. Then paste the URL and Click ‘Download’, like the screenshot below.
- Click on “Download normal quality video” or “Download HD video” (if available) to start downloading the video.
The site works for PC, Mac, Android and iOs smartphones. They also provide an extension you can add to your browser to easily download the videos.
You can also use sites like savefromnet
To download a video from Facebook without leaving the website, you have to install “SaveFrom.Net Helper!”. It is a free browser extension that helps you to save preferred videos without the need to leave the website. This browser extension adds additional functionality the same as the downloading Facebook video buttons, which is meant to help you download videos from FB while you watch them.
Downloading Twitter Videos
SaveTweetVid is a Twitter Video Downloader, a free online tool to download and save videos and GIFs from Twitter.
By using SaveTweetVid, you can easily convert and download Twitter videos to mp4, mp3 and gif files and download them for free. This service works for computers, tablets and mobile devices. SaveTweetVid will extract the Twitter video links from the tweet and you can save Twitter videos or audio to your computer, android or iPhone.
- Paste the link of video you want to download
- Click the “Download” button to begin the downloading process
- Select the mp4/mp3 format you want to download, then click the “Download” button
1 Comment
[…] Source link […]