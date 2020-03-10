How to Download Videos from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

We recently did an article on downloading Youtube video s in both mp4 and mp3 format. If you’ve been wondering how to download videos from, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, you’re in the right place.

Download Instagram Videos

Just like these other social media video downloaders, saving an Instagram video involves copying the link to the post and then pasting it into a web app. We’re using DownloadGram below, but some others that work too, include Instaview and Savefromweb.

Copy the link to the Instagram video. You can do this by opening the video and copying the URL displayed in the web browser. Another option, which is required if you’re using the Instagram app, is to tap the three-dotted menu button on the post and choose

Paste the link into the text box on DownloadGram, and then select Download followed by Download video .

Download Facebook Videos

The best way to download Facebook videos is through the site, FbDown.net, which we assume Facebook Downloads.