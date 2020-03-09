Best Samsung TVs To Buy In Kenya And Their Prices (Updated)

You have spent months, one after the other trying to look for the perfect TV. Let’s assume that you are balling now in February and nothing can seem to stop you. But you just cannot get to decide on the ultimate product to go for. But you’ve always wanted to choose between the likes of LG, Sony and Samsung, the giant manufacturers. But with the quality comes a huge sacrifice and you just don’t want to part with that much money.
Well, you will be surprised to know that not all TVs from the likes of Samsung are all expensive. Of course, many of their products come in prices that will ave your head spinning for a couple of seconds if not minutes. With the right level of research though, you can be surprised at the huge variety of TVs that Samsung has installed.
So, we combined a list of some of the best Samsung TVs that you can readily find in various electronic stores in Nairobi and beyond. For spoilers though, some of the prices may vary slightly according to the store that you got to search for. The list will obviously be updated as products are updated in major stores.
Digital TVs
32″ N5300AKxKE- Kes.22,500
40″ N5000AKXKE- Kes.32,000
32″ M5000DK- Kes.20,000
40″ M5000- Kes.45,000
48″ J5000AK- Kes.83,000
49″ M5000- Kes.41,400
43″ N5002AK- Kes.43,000
Smart Samsung TVs
43″ RU7100- Kes.47,000
49″ RU7300- Kes.64,000
55″ RU7100 curved- Kes.70,000
55″ MU8000- Kes.98,500
49″ N5300- Kes.50,000
43″ NU7100- Kes.45,000
55″ RU7300- Kes.77.500
43″ J52502- Kes.37,000
40″ N5300- Kes.33,000
40″ M5300- Kes.37,000
49″ RU7100- Kes.60,000
49″ RU300 4K Curved- Kes.62,000
40″ M5300- Kes.37,000
40″ N5300- Kes.34,000
50″ NU7400- Kes.78,000
55″ NU7090 4K- Kes.74,000
55″ RU7300 curved- Kes.85,000
65″ RU7100- Kes.124,000
49″ MU7350- Kes.64,000
55″ QAQ60RAKXKE- Kes.124,000
Updated
49″ UA49RU7100- Kes.70,000
32″ N5000 Digital- Kes.19,000
43″ J5202AU Smart- Kes.49,000
49″ N5370 Smart- Kes.56,000
32″ N5300 Smart- Kes.22,000
55″ RU7170 Smart- Kes.71,000
32″ N5300 (2018) Smart- Kes.27,500
65″ Q6FNA 4K QLED- Kes.186,000
