Best LG TVs To Get In Stores Around Nairobi And Their Prices

You have spent months, one after the other trying to look for the perfect TV. Let’s assume that you are balling now in February and nothing can seem to stop you. But you just cannot get to decide on the ultimate product to go for. But you’ve always wanted to choose between the likes of LG, Sony and Samsung, the giant manufacturers. But with the quality comes a huge sacrifice and you just don’t want to part with that much money.

Well, you will be surprised to know that not all TVs from the likes of LG are all expensive. Of course, many of their products come in prices that will have your head spinning for a couple of seconds. With the right level of research though, you can be surprised at the huge variety of TVs that LG has installed.

So, we combined a list of some of the best LG TVs that you can readily find in various electronic stores in Nairobi and beyond. For spoilers though, some of the prices may vary slightly according to the store that you got to search for. The list will obviously be updated as products are updated in major stores.

LG Smart TVs

49LK5730PVC 49″ LED TV- Kes,52,000

43LK5730PVC 43″ FHD LED TV – Kes.43,000

32LM630BPVB 32″ LED TV- Kes.28,000

32LM550PVA LED TV- Kes.26,000

UK6300 43″ 4K LED TV- Kes.45,000

43UK6400PVC 43″ LED TV- Kes.45,500

55UK6300 55″ UHD LED TV- Kes.67,500

43LK6100 43″ LED TV- Kes.43,000

49UK6300 4K TV- Kes.51,500

49UK6400 4K UHD- Kes.65,000

43LK6200PLD- Kes.37,000

32LJ570U- Kes.20,700

43LK6200 HDR TV- Kes.40,300

43UJ630 4K TV- Kes.56,000

43LJ550V HD TV- Kes.46,650

49LJ510- Kes.53,500

55UK6300PVB- Kes.64,000

43UK6300PVB- Kes.67,000

55SK8000PVA UHD Nanocell TV- Kes.143,000

55UK6400PVC 4K UHD TV- Kes.95,000

49UM7340PVA 4K UHD TV- Kes.66,000

43UM7340 4K UHD TV- Kes.53,000

49LK5730PVC 49″- Kes.57,000

43LF540T 43″ LED TV- Kes.33,800

49UJ634V 49″ UHD TV- Kes.61,000

Digital TVs From LG

43LK5100PVB 43″- Kes.

32LJ570U- Kes. 18,600

49UK6400PVC 49″ UHD TV- Kes.85,000

49LK5730 49″ FHD TV- Kes.63,000

43LJ510V 43″ LED TV- Kes.53,000

49LK5100PVB 49″ TV- Kes.53,000