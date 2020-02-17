Best LG TVs To Get In Stores Around Nairobi And Their Prices

You have spent months, one after the other trying to look for the perfect TV. Let’s assume that you are balling now in February and nothing can seem to stop you. But you just cannot get to decide on the ultimate product to go for. But you’ve always wanted to choose between the likes of LG, Sony and Samsung, the giant manufacturers. But with the quality comes a huge sacrifice and you just don’t want to part with that much money.
Well, you will be surprised to know that not all TVs from the likes of LG are all expensive. Of course, many of their products come in prices that will have your head spinning for a couple of seconds. With the right level of research though, you can be surprised at the huge variety of TVs that LG has installed.
So, we combined a list of some of the best LG TVs that you can readily find in various electronic stores in Nairobi and beyond. For spoilers though, some of the prices may vary slightly according to the store that you got to search for. The list will obviously be updated as products are updated in major stores.
LG Smart TVs
49LK5730PVC 49″ LED TV- Kes,52,000
43LK5730PVC 43″ FHD LED TV – Kes.43,000
32LM630BPVB 32″ LED TV- Kes.28,000
32LM550PVA LED TV- Kes.26,000
UK6300 43″ 4K LED TV- Kes.45,000
43UK6400PVC 43″ LED TV- Kes.45,500
55UK6300 55″ UHD LED TV- Kes.67,500
43LK6100 43″ LED TV- Kes.43,000
49UK6300 4K TV- Kes.51,500
49UK6400 4K UHD- Kes.65,000
43LK6200PLD- Kes.37,000
32LJ570U- Kes.20,700
43LK6200 HDR TV- Kes.40,300
43UJ630 4K TV- Kes.56,000
43LJ550V HD TV- Kes.46,650
49LJ510- Kes.53,500
55UK6300PVB- Kes.64,000
43UK6300PVB- Kes.67,000
55SK8000PVA UHD Nanocell TV- Kes.143,000
55UK6400PVC 4K UHD TV- Kes.95,000
49UM7340PVA 4K UHD TV- Kes.66,000
43UM7340 4K UHD TV- Kes.53,000
49LK5730PVC 49″- Kes.57,000
43LF540T 43″ LED TV- Kes.33,800
49UJ634V 49″ UHD TV- Kes.61,000
Digital TVs From LG
43LK5100PVB 43″- Kes.
32LJ570U- Kes. 18,600
49UK6400PVC 49″ UHD TV- Kes.85,000
49LK5730 49″ FHD TV- Kes.63,000
43LJ510V 43″ LED TV- Kes.53,000
49LK5100PVB 49″ TV- Kes.53,000
